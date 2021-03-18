I would like to bring everyone’s attention to the op-ed by The New York Times’ Jamelle Bouie that was published on Monday’s LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion page (“Biden understands nature of challenge”).

It’s time for America to put aside its individualistic and nationalistic opinions. It’s also time to provide justice for those on the fringes — the ones less fortunate than we are, the ones who have suffered the most both before and especially during the pandemic.

I would like to bring our attention to the 2021 Department of Defense budget of $740 billion. Considering the cost of war, the dollars and loss of life, how can we think the legislation that was just passed for COVID-19 relief — all of it — is too much to spend? Perhaps we should contemplate the value of humanity.

Lenoir Wible

Lititz