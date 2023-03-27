This is in response to the March 22 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Trustees should spurn Lititz Chooses Love.”

The letter writer is very much invested in using 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 to justify his anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs. That passage, regardless of the source, describes adulterers as being “unrighteous.” Some versions include “homosexuals,” as well, but many Bible experts consider that a subjective choice rather than a clear translation of the original text.

Regardless, if we carry the thought out and want to base our actions on the Bible, I wonder when the letter writer thinks the executions for adulterers should commence. That is clearly the remedy for such egregious behavior, as outlined in the Bible.

Maybe the Lititz Moravian Congregation Board of Trustees would like to offer up Lititz Springs Park as a site for said executions. That seems like a much more wholesome activity than a celebration of love and inclusiveness.

The letter writer also holds that “God destroyed the entire cities of Sodom and Gomorrah because of sinfulness and sexual immorality.” I urge anyone interested to read up on this assertion. Many biblical scholars believe the true sin was the lack of hospitality shown to foreigners.

So maybe we should be more concerned about it raining sulfur and fire in Lititz if we treat our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters inhospitably than if we allow them access to a park.

Dean Rossi

Warwick Township