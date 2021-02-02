Surely the Republican voters and the Republican representatives in Congress know very well who is responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

Former President Donald Trump, somehow, found a way to cause those people to riot. It happened, but now, instead of holding Trump responsible, some want to let it go and are calling for moving on and bringing the country together. How nice of them to care about the country now.

I propose that the government department responsible for repairing the damage done at the U.S. Capitol add up all the costs, including the military response, and send a bill to the Republican Party. Someone should pay, and I don’t think it should be the part of the population that voted for President Joe Biden. Nor do I think the funding should come out of the federal government’s budget.

On a completely different topic, since these are random thoughts, how come every time I put the TV on, I get a commercial? Whether it’s a show, a movie, sports or news, the situation is the same. Also, I never get the last commercial in the series, I always seem to get the first one. Is it also possible that commercial time per show has increased by a very large amount?

Irving Liss

East Hempfield Township