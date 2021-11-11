After many years, Congress has now passed an infrastructure bill. I have three words for that: Thank you, Brandon. We could not have done it without you.

This type of legislation has been considered by many presidential administrations over too many years, and with no results.

Now this infrastructure money has to be distributed where it’s very needed. With that said, I believe that Lancaster County and southern York County should not receive one penny.

Why? Two words: Lloyd Smucker.

Smucker, our representative in Congress, did not vote in favor of the infrastructure bill. There have to be repercussions for his votes. I believe that we need to do whatever possible to remove this man from office, and the only way to do it is with our vote. This man has got to go.

Bob Daecher

Lititz