Thank you, President Joe Biden, for taking on the infrastructure challenge of our generation — to prepare “we the people” for the next generation.

Infrastructure upgrades are a must if this great nation of people is to have what we had after World War II: an America built around a large and prosperous middle class and high taxes to pay for infrastructure to make us world-class.

Now we need to upgrade America across the board — from roads to living wages (which is what we had when unions were strong) to lead-free water pipes to the best holistic health care systems. This is not the 1950 vision, but the 2050 vision.

And we must pay for it, not pass this debt to posterity. We must not be apologetic about raising taxes on corporations and the wealthiest among us. They had a good run; now it is time to pay the piper. The price for paying the piper is less money for those with a lot (and they still have a lot).

For sure, this will slow down corporate profit. Beware, lest we worship the golden calf. Stockholders must pay back what is needed to keep an enlightened capitalistic infrastructure healthy and strong. We the people recognize that this slowdown will have a ripple effect, and so everyone may end up paying a little more.

We the people can unite to be a more perfect union and to build a world-class infrastructure. To become the shining beacon of justice enshrined in the preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township