I can’t believe the way that LNP | LancasterOnline is seemingly trying to prop up the Biden regime with the article on the front page of the Sunday edition on June 20 (“Safer spans”).

The reporter writes that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan will help our local bridges. I would like to believe that. However, in my view, the Republican plan would do many times more than Biden’s on infrastructure.

Then, your June 20 editorial (“Finally, Juneteenth is a national holiday”) went on to say that “HR 1, the ‘For the People Act,’ ... contains numerous elements that are critical to the protection of voting rights and our democracy.”

In my view, that could not be further from the truth. I believe HR 1 would take away every semblance of fairness and give power to the far left to help it control the peons and all of us whom it looks down on. That is why it has zero chance of being passed in the U.S. Senate.

Paul Buckwalter

Manheim Township