I’ve never heard a good purely economic argument for high interest rates, but there is a social psychology argument for it.

First, on the economic argument: You keep hearing comparisons between today’s economy and the economy of 1979 through 1982. Like then, interest rate hikes today are thought to cool rising inflation by tightening money.

Loose money — government overspending, but also private overspending — raises inflation. The myth of the 1979-82 period is that the Federal Reserve, by raising interest rates, stopped inflation. It’s a myth for two reasons: Inflation only disappeared when oil prices dropped dramatically in 1982-83 and, in 1983, a huge expansion in private credit (money printing) and debt (overspending) did not lead to high inflation. In fact, inflation dropped.

So, how might social psychology be a reason for high interest rates? In the 1970s, oil was scarce because of Middle Eastern politics and there was inflation. Today, there are supply shocks such as China’s COVID-19 shutdowns.

As a consumer, which is a better state of mind: to have money, but shortages of products to buy; or to have less money, but no shortages of products?

As a consumer, you can debate this in your head, but I’m sure the political powers to be prefer the second to the first. Societies in which there’s money but shortages are famously unstable; rioting is the normal outcome. And in America — where so much consumer spending isn’t about “needs” but rather is about fulfilling “desires” — shortages are practically unknown. When the threat of shortages disappear, so will high interest rates.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster