For the new year, I recommit myself to constitutional democracy.

For me, democracy is the political commitment to a spiritual ideal. This higher value presumes the inherent worth of all people and their inalienable right to participate in determining the conditions of their well-being.

Under democracy, society is structured and directed toward fairness by a compact of trust. Because the goal of common interest is elusive and the process intricate, democracy appears to be inefficient and protracted. However, government of the people is preferable to all alternatives.

In implacable opposition to democracy is autocracy’s proclivity to concentrate power, necessitating broad distribution of popular sovereignty and inviolable division of powers. Ironically, through clear checks and balances democracy is preserved. Of this I am convinced. Any concentration of power, not accountable outside itself, will progressively become abusive.

Tyranny’s mechanisms of exclusion by disenfranchisement are many. Voting restrictions, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, dark money and independent state legislature theory are inimical to democracy.

I can think of no greater perfidy than a demagogue subverting the institutions of democracy for private benefit. To demand an exception in the law for self-serving power is the height of arrogance and the end of justice.

The survival of democracy requires vigilance, not only against external threats but also the usurpers within. Those who steal power from the people, while deceivingly declaring greatness, betray their oath to the Constitution.

Democracy may not be perfect, but it is far better than the inequalities of autocracy.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown