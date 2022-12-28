There seem to be two overarching problems in the United States these days:

1. A crisis at the southern border, where people on the Mexican side want to come to the United States to work and create a better life for themselves. Their inability to do so creates an opportunity for criminals who, for a price, will guide immigrants across the border illegally.

2. Meanwhile, in the United States a shortage of workers forces businesses to drive up wages as they compete with one another for available workers, thus causing inflation.

Wouldn’t increasing the number of people entering the United States legally solve both problems?

Jerry Bruce

East Hempfield Township