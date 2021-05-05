According to a recent Gallup poll, 35% of adults in Latin America and the Caribbean — roughly 42 million adults — said they would move to the United States if given the chance.

Worldwide, the number of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. may be even greater. Exactly how many of them is President Joe Biden willing to let in?

How many future Democratic voters are needed? Two million? Two billion? Vice President Kamala Harris’ planned visits to Mexico and Guatemala to dole out taxpayer dollars will do nothing, in my view, without completing construction and manning of a southern border wall. The drug cartels are making too much money to stop transporting migrants. And why did a copy of Harris’ book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” make it to an immigration shelter at the border before she has?

Meanwhile, have you ever actually met anyone who has been unable to get an identification card? I haven’t. That would likely mean they have never been able to fill a prescription, apply for credit, cash a check or do any of a hundred other things requiring an ID.

Wouldn’t the Democrats show more compassion by finding a way for these poor souls to get an identification card, instead of seemingly shouting “racism” at any attempt to make our elections secure?

Yes, Republicans want to limit who can vote. We want living, breathing citizens who live in the actual voting district! Do we want our elections decided by noncitizens? No! To me it seems as if that is the Democratic Party’s plan.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township