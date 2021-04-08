Immigration has been the subject of controversy for at least the last four years. Most of us are descendants of immigrants. People leave their country to escape oppressive conditions. Yet some Americans seemingly do not want Muslim, African or Latino immigrants.

The United States has for many decades interfered and meddled in the economic and political affairs of the countries to our south to ensure “stability” for the interests of our large corporations. We have supported dictators, the overthrow of popular governments and trained other countries’ military forces in the thuggish tactics of repression.

No wonder thousands flee the suffering created by such actions. We must change these policies now.

Instead of building an ugly, useless wall, why not work cooperatively to raise and strengthen democracy and improve the economic conditions in other countries? Then people might not need to leave their homes to find safety and a better life in the United States.

From the original Quaker settlers, who tried to live in peace with the original inhabitants; to the Amish, Mennonites and Brethren fleeing religious persecution; to enslaved Africans; to other Germans, Scots-Irish, Irish, Eastern Europeans, Italians; and more recently Vietnamese and other Asians, Africans, Puerto Ricans, Haitians, Cubans, Jamaicans and many others; Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists — all have greatly enriched Lancaster County.

Let us show our caring compassion and welcome and include them as friends, not fear and reject them.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township