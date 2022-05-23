In 2009, my husband and I bought our first home for $126,034, barely qualifying for the loan needed for the purchase. Our Lancaster city house is only about 1,200 square feet, and its value will likely never get much beyond the mid-$200,000s.

Today, there’s a citywide shortage of affordable housing for low- and middle-income families. But investors are scooping up properties and flipping (reselling) them for two to three times, or more, their actual worth — all for profit.

Earlier this month, there was a recently flipped, 1,000-square-foot city house for sale for $339,000. There’s another 1,650-square-foot city home that was purchased in 2020 for $185,000 and is selling now for $585,000. Also, a number of properties are being purchased by investors who then put them on Airbnb.

This business model does nothing to help the housing shortage — it makes it worse. And these investors are cashing in at our community’s expense — at the expense of people who live here and are seeing their neighborhoods get more gentrified (and maybe someday they, too, will get pushed out if they’re renting) or filled with short-term rental “ghost” properties. All of this comes at the expense of people who want to live here but can no longer afford it.

I love living here. I love the community; the city schools my kid has gone to; the people from all walks of life we’ve been lucky to meet, learn from, befriend. I just don’t want to see what makes Lancaster such a great place to live get lost through the profiteering of others.

Farah Kauffman

Lancaster