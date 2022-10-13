After hearing Bob Hollister speak and then talking with him at a campaign event, I am convinced that moderate Republicans and independents, as well as Democrats, in the 11th Congressional District can confidently vote for him.

Hollister spoke thoughtfully, is clearly a good listener and is open to personal disclosure, including about how he went from being a lifelong Republican to running as a Democrat.

A gun owner, he left the National Rifle Association after a school shooting, and he is in favor of gun safety laws. Also close to his heart — given his past roles as a teacher and superintendent — is access to health care, particularly mental health care.

Hollister supports unions as a means to negotiate fair wages. He recognizes the urgency of addressing climate change, believes that public safety needs to be ensured though enhanced access to community services and de-escalation training for police.

He supports same-sex marriage, and he clearly stated that he supports a woman’s right to choose. Both of those rights, according to opinion polls, are widely supported by the American public.

During our conversation, which included sharing stories about our respective experiences interacting with the health care system, Hollister was clear-eyed about the complex issues that have contributed to current problems in health care, including the roles of private and corporate interests and their powerful lobbyists.

In this era of partisanship, it’s difficult to remember that “love thy neighbor” and a passion for social justice can be equally powerful motivators for progressive convictions. Both have traditionally held sway in Lancaster County. Hollister, a compassionate and responsible Lancaster County resident, deserves our vote.

Mark Harman

Manheim Township