This is in response to Dr. Dwight Eichelberger’s op-ed (“Local doctors’ plea: Protect health care coverage”) in the Oct. 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

You, reader, directly affect your insurance landscape. Poor health habits — you know them — destroy health. In my view, when you do not exert authority over your own life, you invite preexisting conditions. Even many inherited conditions can be greatly ameliorated by behavior.

Victim mindsets insidiously harm the whole person, radiating harm to the community. Taxing the public instead of combating the illusion of individual helplessness is ultimately cost-ineffective.

In my 41 years performing over 30,000 colonoscopies, I never denied patients care because of lack of insurance. Our office and the local hospitals always created payment plans according to individual preexisting financial conditions. This is standard among physicians.

If it’s serious about doing no harm, America, I believe, must stop exploiting confused, fearful and unwitting mothers by normalizing the murder of truly helpless babies. In what universe does a human’s right to life depend on whether he or she is initially wanted? Only in a barbaric one. The glory of the human spirit is to choose life despite every incentive to choose death.

Abortion has eliminated millions of Black babies over the decades. If we had removed adoption disincentives and further encouraged those mothers to keep their babies — once ultrasounds revealed those tiny, brave heartbeats and wails at birth that could melt their mother’s hearts — I suspect the majority of them would be adults now voting for Democratic candidates. Bad planning, Democrats.

David M. Weston, M.D. (retired)

Quarryville