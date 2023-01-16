In an interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission official said gas stove usage is a “hidden hazard.” A December 2022 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that gas stove usage is associated with an increased risk of current asthma among children. It found that almost 13% of current childhood asthma in the U.S. is attributable to gas stove use.

About 35% of households in the U.S. use a gas stove. Other studies have found that these stoves emit significant levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter, which, without proper ventilation, can raise these to unsafe levels, as deemed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

In early January, more than 28,000 ZLINE gas ranges in the U.S. were recalled due to carbon monoxide danger. The company said customers should immediately stop using ranges sold between February 2019 and December 2022. They were sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s Home Depot and the Range Hood Stores nationwide, as well as online.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is drafting a rule for gas stoves due to air pollutants exceeding federal safety standards and being linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease, cancer and other health problems.

Natural gas (methane) is capable of warming the atmosphere at a level 87 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township