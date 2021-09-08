As some school boards state their belief that parents should make their own decisions regarding their children’s health and welfare in relation to the issue of wearing masks in school, there is an important truth to be named.

Lancaster County involves itself legally with the health and welfare of children every day. As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA of Lancaster County), I work with children who have been taken from their families because their parents would not or could not keep them safe.

As a county, a state and a country, we have said that the health and welfare of our children is a priority, and that government has a right and a responsibility to ensure children’s welfare.

It might be of interest to parents and school boards that one of the largest sources of referrals to the Lancaster County Children & Youth Agency is schools. In my view, for school boards to say parents have the right to make potentially life-threatening decisions for their children is not true. Their own school employees understand the importance of looking out for a child’s health and well-being — and then acting.

It is extremely disappointing that so many politicians and elected school board officials could not take responsibility for enacting a mask mandate that has been proven to protect children from harm. Surely, healthy children are worth a political risk.

Paula Porter

East Hempfield Township