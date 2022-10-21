The majority of Americans favor some type of restrictions on guns. In view of the Second Amendment, some in Congress are concerned that the U.S. Supreme Court would strike down any new federal gun control legislation.

Also, some legislators who voted for gun control lost in their subsequent elections, which is a major deterrent for other candidates. There is also the National Rifle Association’s influence.

I believe that it’s too easy to get access to guns, particularly since 8 million more small arms are manufactured worldwide every year.

In 2021, there were 47,288 gun-related deaths in the United States (including homicides and suicides), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was an increase from the 43,675 in 2020.

In effect, the government prioritizes gun ownership over human lives. Those living in rural areas are largely conservatives who oppose any kind of gun control, while many of those living in urban areas want more gun control and are Democrats.

Our country is divided on whether gun control would lead to fewer mass killings. Nevertheless, I believe that saving any life would make it worthwhile. It’s difficult to understand how callous we became about human life in order to grant people the right to buy as many guns as they choose.

By law, children need to be restrained while in a car, and those who want to drive a car must pass a written test and a driving test. These measures are in place to save lives. So, it’s difficult to understand why an age limit is generally the only limitation regarding gun ownership — particularly since guns are responsible for thousands more U.S. deaths per year than car accidents.

Every year, the U.S. gun death toll increases. At what point do lawmakers get a conscience?

Larry R. Widdoss

Manor Township

