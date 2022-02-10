In the Jan. 27 letter “Greenhouse gases and the government,” the writer states that “the government seemingly wants to tax the greedy oil and coal companies out of existence.”

The writer attacks the notion that a tax on carbon could advance progress managing the emissions that threaten our environment, our economy and the very future of our families.

He concludes by stating, “If you believe in the government’s intentions, you probably still believe in Santa Claus.”

It’s unclear what the writer believes about our government, but, as citizens, we are responsible for electing a president and representatives to Congress. Our government embodies who we are and our capacity to act collaboratively.

The Republican Party’s leadership is, regrettably, one of the few partisan groups in the world that resists efforts to address climate change. Guided by our former president, they seem to be blind to the rising impacts of extreme climate-related weather events that currently affect us and threaten our children’s future.

The nonpartisan group Citizens Climate Lobby is active in Lancaster County and hundreds of other cities across the United States.

Citizens Climate Lobby’s motto is, “Our solution to climate change? Democracy.” Its objective is to rapidly decrease greenhouse gas pollution using an equitable market-based tool — a fee on emissions that would be returned to all citizens in the form of monthly dividend checks. It’s a conservative, market-based path to making the progress we all need on climate change.

Please, call your representatives. Tell them to act now on climate change — for yourself, and the young ones you love.

Tony Israel

Lancaster