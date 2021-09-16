Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers want to have access to private and confidential (I thought) information, including voters’ driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

This is seemingly all hackers need to mine all types of information in order to scam every citizen who voted.

All of this because of Republicans’ misguided allegiance to their “glorious leader,” who seeks to perpetuate his false claims about the 2020 election. Shame!

Carl Pentz

Alsace Township, Berks County