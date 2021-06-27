Christopher Krebs, who was director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under President Donald Trump, declared in a statement shortly after the election: “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, said that he saw no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Barr’s tenure suddenly ended weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In over 60 court cases, Republicans were unable to produce any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

News flash: That’s because there wasn’t any!

Since 1992, the Republican Party has won the popular vote in only one presidential election (2004). Its “tent” continues to shrink. So how do you gain/retain control when you are in the minority? In my view, Republicans do it by rigging the system — gerrymandering and voter suppression. It’s done by instilling in the people a mistrust of our electoral system, in order to justify giving partisan state legislators the power to overturn the voice of the people.

Those are seemingly the tactics being used nationwide by the Republican Party. After all, if you can’t win by the rules, change them.

I believe that our country must hold Trump accountable for his crimes, especially for what I view as his crime on Jan. 6. Failure to do so will almost guarantee a return to future corruption.

To Republicans: Stop your voracious power grab and come back to reality. Instead of obstructing the Democrats, which is your stated mission, take on our country’s real and serious challenges — which require both parties working together.

To Vladimir Putin: With your help, our great democracy is crumbling, and you’ve not had to fire a single weapon.

Steve Cooke

Landisville