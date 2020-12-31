Why gather in church?

We gather in church because it is what we need to do.

There are individuals who do not feel comfortable going to church for fear of COVID-19. We feel comfortable in supermarkets, the mall and other places. Why not feel comfortable in church, where social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitizing are observed? Most importantly, we are in God’s holy place.

Let us gather to pray. I believe it is very safe.

Lucy Tristani

Manheim Township