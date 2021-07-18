Having had dogs for many years and currently having a puppy mill rescue, I want to weigh in on this issue. We know that cruelty by some dog breeders and puppy mills is a big problem in this state. After all the work that went into having Libre’s Law passed (“The Legacy of Libre’s Law,” June 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline), the least our politicians can do is properly fund the state’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

With the number of cruelty cases exposed recently, it is obvious Lancaster County, in particular, has a problem.

If our legislators think raising the annual dog license fee by $3.50 is unpopular, they should consider that cruelty to animals — and doing nothing to alleviate their pain — are unconscionable.

Darlene Creighton

East Lampeter Township