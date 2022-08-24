The July 28 issue of LNP | LancasterOnline featured two front-page stories concerning government financial support for nonprofits.

The first article, “YWCA funding granted,” provided in-depth coverage on the near-loss of Lancaster County funding to YWCA Lancaster because a YWCA employee had previously attended a county commissioners’ meeting to advocate for retaining the county’s ballot drop box and because of the nonprofit’s efforts to encourage voting during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The second article, “Maine case gives hope to lawmakers here,” reports on efforts by two local lawmakers, state House Speaker Bryan Cutler and state Sen. Scott Martin, to use public funds for private religious schools. Martin sees this possibility as “HUGE.”

Well, I agree. It’s huge all right, but I see it as hugely dangerous. Looking at these two separate stories, how can it possibly make sense to potentially deny public funds to an organization that advocates for voters, yet push for public funds for organizations that exist to teach and practice specific religious beliefs?

We’ve recently had “The Return of the American Patriot: The Rise of Pennsylvania” — a thinly veiled, right-wing political documentary featuring Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — being shown at Cumberland County’s Christ Community Church, a tax-exempt religious organization. How is the showing of this film not political in nature? How does this church retain its tax-exempt status?

The GOP seems to be running off the rails in its efforts to promote religious politics and quash all discussion of opposing views. I believe that the impending train wreck will badly injure, if not destroy, our democracy.

Doris Russ

West Hempfield Township