While I hate to feed oxygen into the lungs of those I view as fire-breathing zealots, the absurdity of FreePA essentially endorsing the ability of nonprofits to discriminate based on race, religion, sex or sexual orientation is too much to ignore. (FreePA is is urging members to oppose the Lancaster County Community Foundation’s requirement that nonprofits participating in this year’s ExtraGive have nondiscrimination policies and post them online.)

The most important thing to remember is that Jesus, the Prince of peace, love and forgiveness, has never once in over 2,000 years condemned or commented on homosexuality. Not one single time.

He did, however, encourage us to love and care for our neighbors, lift up the most vulnerable members of our communities, and live by the golden rule: “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets” (Matthew 7:12).

If this sums up the law, then please take the advice directly from these Bible pages, end this religious obsession with homosexuality and begin caring for the most marginalized and abused members of our community.

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township