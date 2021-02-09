Jan. 20, 2021: a day that will live in infamy because that is when our freedoms began to erode.

“Freedom of speech means freedom for those who you despise, and freedom to express the most despicable views. It also means that the government cannot pick and choose which expressions to authorize and which to prevent,” wrote constitutional and civil liberties lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

“If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” — George Orwell.

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township