While reading The New York Times article “‘Seeing them emboldened’” about Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and other far-right Christians in the July 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I couldn’t help but think, “These people are patriots?”

I believe they are as unpatriotic as one could be; they do not have a pure love of this country and the rights and freedoms it affords to most.

One of the basic freedoms of this country is freedom of religion, which also means freedom from religion. We should not all be subjected to one person’s religious beliefs. There are many different religions; they all deserve the same respect and equal valuation.

You cannot run our government based on only one religion or based on any religion. Saying you will take back the state and “My God will make it so” is selfish, disrespectful and, in my opinion, un-American.

If you love this country, you love it as it is — the land of the free, the home of the brave. You have the freedom to practice your religion whenever you like. You do not have the right to force your religion on others.

We need to show some respect for all the others who came before us and the rights and freedoms they’ve fought for that make this country what it is. We also need to remember that many have died fighting for those rights, and advocating to take those rights away is disrespectful to them.

If this is what your religion is teaching you, then I believe it has no place in this country. Pennsylvanians, consider your vote wisely.

Celia Turzai

Elizabethtown