NPD Group, a market research firm, reports that the average price for a cup of coffee across all restaurant groups is $2.99. Assuming that each cup is 16 ounces, the price per gallon is $23.92.

You see where this is going, right?

On the date of this writing, AAA reported that the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.24.

Just food (or fluid) for thought.

Dave Bush

East Earl Township