Many writers opine that focusing on the guns will curb gun violence. The media frequently appear to share this bias. The guns are not autonomous. This is not “The Twilight Zone.” I have a question for those writers and the media. If the guns are responsible for these crimes, why haven’t any of those guns ever been arrested?

If a cop shoots someone, the public and the media almost always hold the cop responsible. Why then do the media and the public frequently change their stance, blaming the gun when a criminal shoots someone? Why the switch? I hope it is not because they might hurt the shooter’s feelings after they illegally used a weapon. Why does it seem like the bad guys get the breaks, while the good guys must practically stand on their heads to clear themselves?

Keep it simple. A stone in bad hands killed Abel. A stone in good hands killed Goliath. It’s not about the stones. There have always been lots of stones.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township