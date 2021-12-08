Who can forget Andy Williams singing, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”? Indeed it is. It’s a time for family festivities, religious pageants, Christmas carols and expressions of love, joy, and peace. We join with the angels in announcing the birth of Christ to the shepherds singing, “Joy to the world and peace on Earth.”

A favorite Christmas verse is John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave his only Son that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” It’s the Christmas message in a single verse. God sent his only son, Jesus Christ, to be the savior of the world. Only Jesus Christ can save us from our sin.

And John 3:16 contains a precious promise: Trusting and believing in Jesus Christ assures us of eternal life and the promise of no condemnation. These are not hopes, but certainties.

The skeptic may be wondering, whatever happened to this joy and peace promised by the angelic choir? The answer is found in Psalm 2. The nations and religions of the world rejected Jesus Christ along with his promised joy and peace. But joy and peace are still available to you. Ask Jesus Christ to be your only savior and to take up residence in your heart.

It can be your most wonderful time of the year!

Ray and Judy Naugle

Manheim Township