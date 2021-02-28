Having taught college courses in both the history of communism and the history of fascism/Nazism, I need to comment on the letter “Crossword puzzle was clueless” in the Feb. 14 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

Fascism and its Nazi variant were in fact expressions of extreme right-wing doctrine. Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler, like other fascists, appealed to disaffected conservatives, especially among the elites and the lower middle class. Their attraction was mainly to those who feared change, many of whom wished to return to a romanticized, nonexistent past.

By contrast, communism — a derivative, and a distortion, of Marxism — epitomizes extreme left-wing doctrine. Notwithstanding the horrific carnage perpetrated by the likes of Josef Stalin and Mao Zedong, communist theory looks to an idealized future, however ruthless it is in practice. (Nazism, too, dreamed of a coming utopia, based on “Aryan” racial supremacy, a vision that anticipated the Holocaust.)

Furthermore, while fascism glorified unrestrained nationalism, communism proposes to champion the international solidarity of the working class, in reality a convenient fiction. Both ideologies are fundamentally authoritarian and at least aspire to totalitarianism without ever fully achieving it. The Nazi “total state” in particular, beset by myriad internal contradictions, was a myth.

Moreover, the “socialism” of German National Socialism was a political fabrication. Though some early Nazi leaders, including Hitler rival Gregor Strasser, took the leftist idea seriously, Hitler himself never did. Nor did he forget the perceived threat to his control of the party: Strasser was among those murdered in 1934 on Hitler’s orders.

Gene Miller

New Holland