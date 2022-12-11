I’m saddened to learn that a Donegal School District librarian has resigned due to what I view as the actions of Christian extremists (“Opting out of Donegal library,” Nov. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I’m saddened to see that groups of parents are trying to infringe on the rights of students. I’m saddened that some adults are attacking kids over their gender identify.

I don’t understand why some Christians can’t just let people live. Their faith is supposedly based off of love and acceptance, but their actions are anything but love and acceptance.

I believe that their goals include control and manipulation of various groups of people and that their views include hatred toward others.

In my opinion, Christians today are different than Christians of decades ago. Some Christians of today’s world want to do anything possible to convert people to their close-minded view of society.

I’m an atheist. I don’t go around telling Christians how to live their lives or teach their children, so why do some Christians think it’s acceptable to impose their views on me and try to change my way of life?

Some Christians speak of a war on Christianity? No. The only war, in my view, is the one they’re waging against progress, against education, against freedom of information and against human beings who have different views than theirs.

I have a challenge for Christian extremists this Christmas season: Rather than spend your free time trying to control others, take a hard look in the mirror and decide if you’re living how Christ would want you to.

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg