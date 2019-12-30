Commercial development will not stop until every available inch of Lancaster County topsoil is depleted. When you are in the business of bulldozers and buildings, your fiscal model is reliant on unbridled growth. You will do anything to stay ahead of the rapidly advancing online economy, in which strip malls and physical storefronts are being rendered obsolete. You’ll even offer to reroute traffic you helped create so as to have it proceed right past your empty corporate buildings for lease and vacant lots for sale.
When the future of your unsustainable strategy depends on getting the east side of the new Route 23/30 interchange open, you’ll find any excuse to get it started and connected.
You will create any reason to make the real estate you own west of Willow Road more attractive to sell and more profitable to rent. You will stop at nothing to develop every handful of perfect soil between Horseshoe and Creek Hill roads.
Upon success, you will then propose to remedy the new overgrowth and additional traffic you helped to create by extending Route 23 out to Hartman Station Road. In the meantime, you will gobble up any property in between and continue with your business plans. You will create any reason to keep expanding the “goat path” east so your corporate parks on Horseshoe Road and investment properties on Newport Road all get neatly connected, expanding your profits, pavement and power.
We know who you are. Citizens, unite and fight!
Jason Lichty
Leola