The July 1 letter “Thoughts on move to green energy” states that it’s “incorrect, kind of” to claim that the European Union is fast-tracking its transition to clean energy. But that’s incorrect, kind of.

It’s true that right now Europe is temporarily searching for oil and gas from other countries to make up for its sudden loss of Russian fossil fuels due to its sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Russia supplied 30% of the EU’s oil and 40% of its natural gas, and that can’t be replaced overnight. Only 40% of the EU’s electricity was generated by renewable energy in 2020, according to Forbes.

But the EU now plans a swift and massive increase of solar/wind energy in order to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuel.

Renewables, with storage, are abundant; totally reliable and locally produced; cheaper than any fossil fuel; and capable of stopping global warming in its tracks and giving us clean air again.

I believe that the United States could follow Europe’s example and never again experience the high energy prices we see today.

Once we build the infrastructure, solar/wind would provide more energy than we could ever use. If the U.S. fast-tracked the building out of clean energy, as the EU is doing, we could have a secure, modern, 21st-century energy grid later this decade — and virtually free electricity forever.

You can learn more about this topic at rethinkx.com. The sooner we transition to clean energy, the better. We would finally have real energy independence (from fossil fuels), just as Europe is planning.

Stephen Olin

Lancaster Township