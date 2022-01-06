For many Christians, today, Jan. 6, is the Festival of the Epiphany, marking the revelation of Jesus Christ as the son of God. Along with Christmas and Easter, it is one of the three principal and oldest festival days celebrated in the Christian church.

The word epiphany is of Greek origin, meaning manifestation or appearance, and traditionally commemorates the visitation of the magi who followed a star to find the infant Jesus in Bethlehem, where they presented gifts and proclaimed him the son of God.

Sometimes called “Three Kings Day” or “The Festival of Light,” the theme throughout the season of Epiphany is the light of the world overcoming darkness, and that light is the gift of Jesus Christ.

Today, and throughout this season, I am reminded of a quote by Rabbi Schneur Zalman: “A little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness.”

May that light shine brightly.

Donna M. Dinger

West Cocalico Township