Before retiring, my career was as a college professor. One of the important parts of the college learning experience for the student was interaction with other students before and after classes. Students would gather in advance of a class to ask each other how they completed an assignment from the last class. After a class, they were able to spend time with other students talking about what the professor really meant, what he was looking for as responses to his questions, etc.

These are very important activities to enhance the learning process that cannot occur if there is only online learning. One can argue that a class conducted as a Zoom experience would allow for that, but interpersonal contact will still be missing.

Due to the pandemic, there is another very important issue involved in the interpersonal learning process — the health of the instructor, as well as the health of the student. Since education is a very important part of our total community, everyone should be willing to do what they can to prevent the spread of the virus.

By this it is meant that everyone in the community should be willing to observe the recommended protocols, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing. To make this possible at a local college, the institution has a responsibility to modify a few classrooms to enable the ideas discussed above.

Carl G. Gustafson

West Lampeter Township