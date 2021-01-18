It is not nearly enough for President Donald Trump’s enablers to merely condemn his actions. I believe they are complicit in the damage he has done. They should resign. Failing that, they at least need to apologize to the American people and admit that they were wrong.

I believe we all knew Trump was bad news the moment he declared his candidacy in 2015. His opponents for the presidential nomination knew he was bad news and said as much during their campaigns. But when Trump won, they seemingly chose political expediency in favor of courage.

Now, because of Trump’s behavior and their complicity, this nation bears the burden of dealing with the mob they allowed him to create and incite.

But it’s not Trump and his enablers who are to blame for the conditions that allowed him to foment this chaos. It is, in my view, the baked-in, gross injustice of this nation’s continuing embrace of discrimination and white supremacy that nurture the environment of resentment and distrust. As a nation, we continue to systematically disenfranchise the poor and members of the Latino and Black communities. Our fiscal policies cause the nation’s wealth gap to inexorably deepen.

Shame on us. Our nation deserves better. But we deserve this mess we’re in.

William Stine

Landisville