The writer of the March 20 letter “Don’t undermine founding ideals” seems dismayed that in 2018 “the combined population of the six most populous states ... was about 135 million” and “their total number of electoral votes was 191.”

“Consider,” he writes, “the future of our republic if 135 million people could decide the fate of about 192 million other people.”

The important number is, of course, not 191, but 270, the number required for victory in the Electoral College, so those six most populous states are far short of being able to determine the outcome of a presidential election and “the fate of about 192 million other people.”

The writer’s own numbers show that the 135 million people in the six biggest states constituted 41% of the American population, while their 191 electoral votes constituted only 36% of the Electoral College. So these six biggest states, far from being able to tyrannize the smaller states, are underrepresented, not overrepresented, in the Electoral College.

In fact, using the 2020 census numbers, we could ask instead: Is it fair that 142 million people (the population of the 40 smallest states, holding 270 electoral votes) could decide the fate of the other 189 million people?

The writer asserts that the Founding Fathers monolithically held a specific set of beliefs. The reality is that the framers of the Constitution disagreed on many important questions, including those at issue here. The document they created embodied many difficult compromises.

While many of them feared “tyranny of the majority,” that does not mean they favored tyranny of the minority. The Electoral College inclines more toward the latter than the former. As such, in a country whose long trajectory has bent toward greater democracy, I believe that it’s well past time to get rid of the Electoral College and let the people choose their president by direct popular election, with provisions to require more than a narrow plurality for victory.

Robert Friedrich

Lancaster