Food for thought concerning the push for a “forensic audit” of the 2020 Pennsylvania election:

Every day, we hear from scientists and doctors explaining how the vaccines work, how effective they have been in arresting the spread of COVID-19 and how we need to have many more people participate in the vaccination drive to prevent more mutations of the virus.

Some unvaccinated people are choosing to ignore these facts and evidence. Some have chosen to “go with their gut” or have found a noisy social media influence that urges them in the opposite direction.

And now, overwhelmingly, the majority of people getting sick and hospitalized with COVID-19 are the unvaccinated.

Correspondingly, the Pennsylvania election process was carefully planned and executed. Results were witnessed and scrutinized. And so, if we were to relinquish our election equipment and documents to a group tasked with “proving” whether the election had “irregularities,” who would believe it?

It is abundantly clear that people would still hold on to their own interpretation of what is fair, what and who should be disallowed and what should be believed, based on “gut” and blinding loyalties.

Therefore, why waste the money?

Anne Freas

East Hempfield Township