Rep. Lloyd Smucker was my U.S. representative until January of this year, when redistricting took him away from us. But since he was my faithful servant previously, I feel that I have one chance to express my feeling toward him. He has been known to send condolences to victims of tragedy, and his list of donors has been in the public domain. Rhyme has recently been a occasional theme in the letters section, so here is my feeble attempt at poetry:
If your child’s shot dead and you’re in despair,
Lloyd Smucker will bring a thought and a prayer.
He’d mourn with you, but he cannot stay;
He has to cash his check from the NRA.
If your politician of choice has the right number of syllables in his or (less frequently) her name, feel free to change this ode. Attribution is not necessary.
Don Spence
Spring Township
Berks County