Tuesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Be responsible”), regarding the potential COVID-19 fallout of a parent-sanctioned high school party with 60 attendees in close proximity was correct.

It is the adults who must, without exception, set the example if we expect to see an end to this pandemic.

There is one adult who, in my view, has been notably, woefully and consistently absent from the national leadership lectern. He has seemingly been more interested in superspreader pep rallies and making defamatory comments directed at his own administration’s infectious disease expert.

Come Nov. 3, the maskless and reckless President Donald Trump can begin packing his bags to vacate the White House.

Jeffrey Allen

West Lampeter Township