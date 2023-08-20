This is regarding the Cal Thomas column “The founders warned us about political parties,” which was published in the Aug. 6 Perspective section.

Divisiveness in the United States is the result of far more than the political parties. Consider the Electoral College. It serves no purpose other than to glorify and accentuate the differences between the “red” and “blue” states.

Consider the U.S. Senate, which distorts the idea of democracy by weighing the votes of less-populous states as being equal to votes of states with much larger populations.

Consider the U.S. Supreme Court and the outrageous, unethical behavior of more than one justice. Suspicions concerning the fringe Federalist Society and its court connections scream for an investigation. Decisions coming from the court led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts are not only disgraceful, but damaging.

These decisions include Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission selling our politicians to the highest dark money bidder; tearing apart the Voting Rights Act of 1965; the institutionalization of discrimination in business; the denial of a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions; and allowing the destruction of environmentally sensitive wetlands for private construction.

As the U.S. population has grown and the number of judicial districts has been expanded, why hasn’t the number of Supreme Court justices matched the district numbers?

Consider the duplicity displayed by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who denied a hearing for a justice nominated by President Barack Obama — supposedly due to election timing — and then discarded that reasoning to confirm a nominee by President Donald Trump.

Consider the disastrous Trump presidency, ending in a failed coup attempt, and Trump’s current dictatorial retribution campaign.

May truth, peace and sanity prevail.

Albert Hamm

East Hempfield Township