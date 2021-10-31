The struggle for a transition to clean energy has been fought on many fronts. Probably the one least known is divestment — removing the stocks of fossil fuel companies from investments.

After years of pressure, Harvard University is doing this from its $40 billion endowment. Of the 20 richest colleges, with a combined wealth of $322 billion, 10 have divested from fossil fuels. Other large funds to do so include Canada’s second largest pension fund, totaling $315 billion, and New York City and state — each over $200 billion. Most recently the Ford Foundation announced its divestment intentions.

According to Adam Fremeth, an assistant professor at Western University, “Energy companies rely on large institutional investments, such as pension funds, because the oil and gas industry is one of the most capital intensive around. When you’re going to the market for billions of dollars year after year, it’s not good when pools of capital get cut off. There are limited places where you can access that amount of capital.”

Columbia University’s Climate School has had interesting Zoom programs on this topic. In a recent panel discussion, a financial adviser said that investors want to know how climate change affects their portfolios, so much so that over 1,000 of them enrolled in her firm’s educational program. Another panelist said that private investment would be necessary to fund 75% of the cost in the transition to green energy.

For individual investors, there are specific funds available that exclude fossil fuel investments. Please help our planet by being a responsible investor.

Wayne Olson

Manheim