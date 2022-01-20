It is my belief that every politician speaking to the public should be doing so beneath a banner suspended above their heads depicting the likeness of Alfred E. Neuman with the infamous quote, “What, me worry?” in large letters.

A lapel pin of the same would be a nice touch on the designer pantsuits and Armani suits they wear as they strut around our Constitution, accomplishing nothing other than lying. Please fold the back page as indicated to reveal yet another side of their fables. Keep in mind that a lie is a lie, be it a fib or a little white lie.

David Welden

Warwick Township