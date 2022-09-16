I would like to thank Manheim Township school board member Keith Krueger for being so transparent with what I view as his willful ignorance and motives at last week’s school board meeting, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline on Sept. 9 (“Stances on trans athletes in focus”).

Krueger’s comments show that he seemingly has not taken the time or effort to attempt to understand transgender people or how discussing/enacting policies such as the one adopted by the Hempfield School District will affect transgender people. Such policies do not help to foster a welcoming community that promotes inclusivity for all students — which is what the Manheim Township school board claims it wants to do.

I want to commend the teenagers and young adults who chose to go to this meeting and voice their opposition. It takes bravery and courage to speak up. I cannot imagine how lonely and scared transgender students are feeling right now, knowing that their very existence is being used as a political talking point and scare tactic. The focus should be on how to make transgender students feel a sense a belonging within their school community.

As inspiring as I find this next generation, we cannot leave it up to them alone. They need the rest of us to stand up as well, united with them against hate. Right now, transgender athletes are the “other” whom we are supposed to fear. I challenge everyone to do some homework. Make an effort to learn about the transgender community and what it means to be transgender. I think you will find that there is nothing to fear.

Laura Powers

Manheim Township