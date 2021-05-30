I have been vaccinated for awhile now and, though not quite “bulletproof,” I’ve been feeling much more confident.

But I was still concerned for vulnerable people — transplant recipients, cancer patients and other immunocompromised individuals — when it was reported that the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center, set to close in June, is experiencing falling demand, even though we have not yet reached herd immunity in Lancaster County.

Then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised the guidance on masks, stating that fully vaccinated people can interact with others inside stores and other buildings without masks (unless mask-wearing is required by law or by the private business).

The effect was “miraculous.”

On a recent shopping trip for groceries and hardware supplies, there was scarcely a mask to be seen. Here in the conservative southern end — where responsible citizens would never do anything that could threaten the health and safety of other Americans — the only conclusion that I can reach is that now almost everyone is vaccinated.

Hurray for us!

David Stoeckl

Conestoga