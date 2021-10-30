Recent flyers for Republican Manheim “Township Forward” candidates state that Democratic commissioners approved three new developments after taking office (and the majority) in 2020. When were initial filings on these developments? Brooklawn on Feb. 24, 2010; Stoner on June 27, 2018; and Parkside on March 17, 2019.

Remember, there were no Democratic commissioners on the Manheim Township board until 2014, by which time generations of Republicans had established the zoning framework permitting runaway development.

Republicans want voters to believe they'll control development, yet on Oct. 29 ("Battle for control of Manheim Twp.") LNP | LancasterOnline reported that Republican candidates in the Manheim Township commissioners races raised a record $96,960 and spent $60,674 as of Oct. 18, while, since the May primary, Democrats have raised $33,254 and spent $23,790.

Why would “Township Forward” spend so much? Are developers showering money on Republicans? Maybe Republicans and their developer friends want to win so they can "update" zoning laws, but will their changes create yet more sprawling development in Manheim Township?

Vote Nov. 2 for Democrats Tom O'Brien, Ryan Dodson, Carol Gifford and Stella Sexton to control development and save our green spaces.

Kathy Trippe-McRee

Manheim Township