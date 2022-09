Lately I have been reading that Democrats believe that Republicans are out to destroy our democracy.

If the Democrats’ idea of democracy involves their party weaponizing the Department of Justice to attack our former president, allowing the current president to spend billions of dollars without the approval of Congress and having a U.S. senator essentially threaten the well-being of our U.S. Supreme Court justices, then I want no part of their democracy.

Robert A. Horst

Manheim Township