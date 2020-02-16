A psychiatrist could have a field day explaining why the Democratic Party seems to attract people prone to childish behavior. First were the Clinton functionaries vandalizing the offices of the incoming Bush administration. Now it is Nancy Pelosi petulantly tearing up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. With sophomoric minds like these prevailing in the party, it’s small wonder that the Republicans failed to take seriously their attempt to remove the president from office.
Don Huyett
New Holland