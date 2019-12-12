A Nov. 26 letter (“Any socialism corrupts society”) presents some interesting observations on the inevitable dangers of democratic socialism as a political/economic system. Unfortunately, the writer begins by confusing democratic socialism and socialism.
It is socialism — not democratic socialism — under which “government or other collective controls the means of production and disposition of economic surplus.” Nations living under democratic socialism include Scandinavia, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain. We do not categorize them as corrupt or totalitarian, and their private companies provide the means of economic production and distribution.
In fact, their citizens enjoy many programs that benefit the common good, e.g., universal health care, free public education to university level, paid maternity leave, advanced infrastructure and mass transit including high-speed rail. They live longer, have a better quality of life and are more environmentally aware than we are.
We should study how these countries operate, instead of invoking the old socialism bugaboo.
Charles B. Lane
Lancaster Township