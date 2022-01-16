The U.S. government is a model of democracy for countries around the world. A key element of that is our holding of regular, well-managed elections in which all qualified are encouraged to vote. The 2020 election was an excellent example of this. We had the highest vote total in our history. Those votes were closely and critically scrutinized all around the country and were found to be accurate.

Yet, some are still not willing to accept that.

Democracy is based on the belief that we as a nation can trust ordinary people to make consequential decisions. It requires independent-minded people who can reason well. Autocracies, on the other hand, require people who will obey orders about what to think, as well as what to do.

Authoritarians don’t just want to control the government — they want to control the truth by convincing followers to abandon facts, standards of verification and critical thinking. Such people become the standing army awaiting their next command, as I believe happened with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Some people do seem to be very inclined to believe the lies offered to them. The real issues with such people seem to be gullibility and their ability to be manipulated. Without worrying about truthfulness, they can choose beliefs that flatter and justify their views. Too many Americans, it seems, now feel entitled to their own facts. They select or reject ideas to match their goals or the goals they have been manipulated to believe in.

American democracy deserves much better than this. Our model is exceptional and deserves to remain so.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township